Explainer video: The curious case of PIA’s losses

In the last 20 years, the Pakistan International Airline has seen its net worth decline 100 times to (a negative) Rs291 billion. This is because the national carrier has been reporting losses since 2005. Last year, it burned Rs100,000 per minute of taxpayer’s money, taking total accumulated losses to half a trillion rupees. Experts say it is bankrupt which means that it can’t fund its operations nor pay its liabilities, currently standing at Rs578 billion. Over the years, the airline’s worsening financial health coincided with a loss of reputation and deteriorating safety standards. This video looks at some of the key financial data to see where it stands now.