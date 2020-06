He failed to appear before the anti-graft body today

A team of National Accountability Bureau officials arrived at the residence of National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore Tuesday afternoon after he failed to appear before the anti-graft body.

NAB had summoned the opposition leader in assets-beyond-means and money laundering cases on June 2.

A large contingent of police, PML-N leaders and workers were also present outside Shehbaz's residence when the NAB team arrived.