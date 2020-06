95% fire put out, no lives lost: firemen

A fire broke out in a warehouse in Karachi's Lea Market on Monday. The warehouse stored sandals and confectioneries. According to rescue officials, all the supplies inside have been burnt to ashes. "Almost 95% of the fire has been put up and things are under control," one of the firemen said.

The warehouse was located on the ground floor of a residential building. The building has been evacuated and no lives have been lost nor injuries reported.