This year’s T20 World Cup unlikely, says Ehsan Mani

PCB chief says decision will made in a month

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said in a video conference that it doesn't look like there will be a T20 World Cup this year. I am seeing this year's ICC events next year, if any player is affected in the World Cup, problems will arise, he said. A decision in this regard is expected in the next three to four weeks. If the event does not take place, the ICC will not suffer much financial loss, he said.

Mani added that the purpose of the Asia Cup is to raise money for Asian countries. If the Asia Cup does not take place, countries like Nepal, Qatar and Bahrain will suffer the most, he said.