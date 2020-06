They were killed within a few minutes

Panic and fear gripped Karachi’s II Chundrigar after four suspected terrorists tried to storm into the Pakistan Stock Exchange building Monday morning.

Rapid Response Force of Sindh police that were guarding a nearby building, got there in time and engaged the terrorists. All terrorists were killed within a few minutes. Sadiq Nawaz, a guard at the PSX told SAMAA Digital, "If the Rapid Response Force [of the Sindh police] weren't here then many people would have died."