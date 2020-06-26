Friday, June 26, 2020  | 4 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
The life and times of former JI chief Munawwar Hasan

Posted: Jun 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Posted: Jun 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
He died at a hospital in Karachi

Former Jamaat-e-Islami chief Syed Munawwar Hasan passed away on Friday at a hospital in Karachi. He was 78.

According to Hasan’s family, he was sick and under treatment at Imam Clinic. Hasan was recently put on the ventilator after his health worsened.

Hasan joined Jamaat-e-Islami in 1967 and later served as assistant secretary, secretary and deputy chief of the JI’s Karachi chapter. His big break came in 2009 when the party elected him as its fourth chief.

In 1977, Hasan secured a seat of the National Assembly with the highest vote tally. Watch video to find out more.
jamaat-e-islami MUNAWAR HASAN
 
