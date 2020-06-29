Monday, June 29, 2020  | 7 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Swat trout farmers say coronavirus restrictions affected business

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
They ask the government to lift ban on tourism

Swat's trout fish businesses will be completely destroyed if the government doesn’t lift the ban on tourism in the country, said the owners of fish farmers.

There are over 100 farms that produce over 1,000 metric tonnes of trout per year in Swat. Read full story here
FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus farmers Swat Trout Fish
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

One Comment

  1. Avatar
      Taufiq  June 29, 2020 3:05 pm/ Reply

    Government should buy these fishes and let them free in the river this way the fishes will survive, farmers will also survive and the natural habitant will also flourish. Utilise the opportunity.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Watch: How TikTok claimed a life in Karachi
Watch: How TikTok claimed a life in Karachi
Watch: Pakistan's COVID-19 cases decreased in June
Watch: Pakistan’s COVID-19 cases decreased in June
Raw footage of attackers trying to enter the PSX building
Raw footage of attackers trying to enter the PSX building
This Lahore shop will 'light up your world'
This Lahore shop will ‘light up your world’
Faisalabad: Doctors, paramedics celebrate birthday of coronavirus patient
Faisalabad: Doctors, paramedics celebrate birthday of coronavirus patient
Asia's largest maweshi mandi opens in Karachi
Asia’s largest maweshi mandi opens in Karachi
Private schools want teachers to conduct online classes from school
Private schools want teachers to conduct online classes from school
Munawwar Hasan's funeral prayers offered in Karachi
Munawwar Hasan’s funeral prayers offered in Karachi
Karachi's Superhighway cattle market is Asia's largest
Karachi’s Superhighway cattle market is Asia’s largest
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 12am | 23 June |...
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 12am | 23 June | Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.