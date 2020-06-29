Swat trout farmers say coronavirus restrictions affected business

They ask the government to lift ban on tourism
Swat's trout fish businesses will be completely destroyed if the government doesn’t lift the ban on tourism in the country, said the owners of fish farmers.There are over 100 farms that produce over 1,000 metric tonnes of trout per year in Swat. Read full story here
Government should buy these fishes and let them free in the river this way the fishes will survive, farmers will also survive and the natural habitant will also flourish. Utilise the opportunity.