Sugar prices remain high in Multan

The court decision has not been implemented

Residents of Multan have been forced to buy expensive sugar. The decision of the Islamabad High Court has not been implemented in the city and sugar is being sold at Rs 80 per kg. Buyers report that sugar is nowhere near Rs70 in the city.

Vendors say that they cannot buy sugar at Rs76 per kg in the wholesale market and sell it at Rs 70, otherwise they would face a loss.

Residents have demanded that the administration implement the court order immediately so that they can get cheaper sugar.