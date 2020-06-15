Monday, June 15, 2020  | 23 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Sugar prices remain high in Multan

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
The court decision has not been implemented

Residents of Multan have been forced to buy expensive sugar. The decision of the Islamabad High Court has not been implemented in the city and sugar is being sold at Rs 80 per kg. Buyers report that sugar is nowhere near Rs70 in the city.

Vendors say that they cannot buy sugar at Rs76 per kg in the wholesale market and sell it at Rs 70, otherwise they would face a loss.

Residents have demanded that the administration implement the court order immediately so that they can get cheaper sugar.

 
FaceBook WhatsApp
Multan sugar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Budget 2020-21: How much going to govt, army, Pakistan's people?
Budget 2020-21: How much going to govt, army, Pakistan’s people?
Karachi wedding halls to resume business
Karachi wedding halls to resume business
Reduced federal exercise duty will increase sales: Pakistani car dealers
Reduced federal exercise duty will increase sales: Pakistani car dealers
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 12am | 14 June |...
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 12am | 14 June | Pakistan
What do we know about the 2020-21 budget so far?
What do we know about the 2020-21 budget so far?
Pakistan starts Actemra drug trials on coronavirus patients
Pakistan starts Actemra drug trials on coronavirus patients
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 6pm | 12 June |...
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 6pm | 12 June | Pakistan
What is the actual cost of surgical masks in Pakistan?
What is the actual cost of surgical masks in Pakistan?
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 9pm | 12 June |...
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 9pm | 12 June | Pakistan
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 12pm | 14 June |...
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 12pm | 14 June | Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.