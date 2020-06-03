Wednesday, June 24, 2020  | 2 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Shadab, Haris Rauf and Haider Ali test positive for COVID-19

Posted: Jun 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 hours ago
Posted: Jun 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 hours ago
They are currently in isolation at their homes

Preparations are underway for Pakistan cricket team's tour of England. In this regard, all the players and other officials are being tested for COVID-19 in advance. Several players tested positive on Monday includingShadab Khan, Haris Rauf and Haider Ali. All three players showed no symptoms of the virus before the test. 

On the other hand, the test results of Usman Shinwari and Imad Wasim came negative and both the players were instructed to reach Lahore on June 24.

More players are expected to be tested today (Tuesday). 

