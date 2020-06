More COVID-19 cases reported

The government's smart lockdown is being extended in Lahore and seven more areas are going Thursday night.

These are Gulberg, Garden Town, Model Town, Faisal Town, DHA, Walled City and Gulshan-e-Ravi. Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid believes the smart lockdown will be successful. We are sealing some more areas because more COVID-19 cases have been reported there, she said.