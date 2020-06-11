Remembering legendary actor Santosh Kumar on his 38th death anniversary

He's considered to be Pakistan's first romantic hero

He was born in 1925 in Lahore. He graduated from Osmania University, Hyderabad.

Kumar was widely regarded as a dignified and charismatic man. He was often offered roles in government order, but he respectfully declined in favour of people whom he felt were better suited for such positions.

He was active in Pakistani cinema during the 1950s and 60s and is considered to be the first romantic hero of Pakistan.

His first film was Ahensa made in 1947 in India, and his first film in Pakistan was Beli.

Kumar also starred in the first ever silver jubilee Urdu film Do Aansoo in 1950. The very first Nigar Award for best actor was rewarded to Kumar for his film Waada.

He died at the age of 56 on June 11, 1982