Federal Maritime Affairs Minister Syed Ali Haider Zaidi said Tuesday that he is up for being held accountable if proven corrupt.

The PTI leader was responding to PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who had accused Zaidi of embezzlement within the Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

“You can embarrass me before the people and cut my connections with PM Imran Khan, if you prove my involvement in corruption of even a single rupee,” Zaidi said while taking the floor of the National Assembly.