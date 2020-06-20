Saturday, June 20, 2020  | 28 Shawwal, 1441
HOME > Video

Punjab: Locusts might attack again in the monsoon season

Posted: Jun 20, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 hours ago
Pakistani farmers have already suffered massive losses

Officials have warned that winds blowing from India to Pakistan during the monsoon season will bring swarms of locusts, especially in Punjab.

In July, the locust invasions will be six times higher than what is currently being faced, officials warned. However, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority claimed it is well prepared.

The authority said it has 12 pest control machines and has booked orders for 20 more that will arrive by the end of June.

The PDMA will also take the public’s help to counter the incoming locusts. “People can catch these locusts. We’ll pay them Rs20 for each kilogramme,” a PDMA official told the media.
Locusts Punjab
 
