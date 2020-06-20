Punjab: Locusts might attack again in the monsoon season

Pakistani farmers have already suffered massive losses

In July, the locust invasions will be six times higher than what is currently being faced, officials warned. However, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority claimed it is well prepared.

The authority said it has 12 pest control machines and has booked orders for 20 more that will arrive by the end of June.

The PDMA will also take the public’s help to counter the incoming locusts. “People can catch these locusts. We’ll pay them Rs20 for each kilogramme,” a PDMA official told the media.