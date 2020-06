The increase came into effect Friday

The federal government has increased the price of petrol by Rs25.58 per litre effective immediately. A litre of petrol will now sell for a little over Rs100 again.

The price of high speed diesel has been increased by Rs21.31, according to a notification issued by the Finance Division. The prices of kerosene and light diesel oil have gone up by Rs23.50 and Rs17.84 respectively.