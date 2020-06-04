Thursday, June 4, 2020  | 11 Shawwal, 1441
Opinion: PTI don’t succumb to pressure on Pakistan Steel Mills

Posted: Jun 4, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The PTI government is privatising Pakistan Steel Mills because its losses and liabilities have soared to an alarming level. The government says it can’t afford fund this organisation anymore. The decision is subject to the cabinet’s approval. If done, more than 8,000 employees will lose their jobs. Samaa Money Editor Farooq Baloch thinks it is a very good decision. Watch the video to find out why he thinks so.
Disclaimer: The video reflects Baloch’s personal opinion, not of Samaa Digital’s. Please also note, his brother is an employee of PSM.

Pakistan Steel Mills PTI
 
