Former Jamaat-e-Islami chief Syed Munawwar Hasan’s funeral prayers offered at the Eidgah Ground in Karachi’s North Nazimabad after Zuhr prayers on June 27.

He passed away on June 26 at the age of 78.

According to Hasan’s family, he was very sick and under treatment at the Imam Clinic. Hasan was recently put on the ventilator after his health deteriorated.