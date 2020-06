Actor says he’s the right to 'defend' himself and family

Actor Shahroz Sabzwari posted a video message on Instagram Monday to put an end to the debate that erupted after his nikkah with model Sadaf Kanwal.

The actor said Sadaf was not the reason behind his separation with his first wife Syra Yousuf. He said he met Sadaf at work three or four months after his separation with Syra.

Shahroz, who was accused of cheating on his wife in various social media posts, said one of the reasons behind making this video was to “defend” himself and his family.