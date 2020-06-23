Looking back at the life of Allama Talib Jauhari

He was Pakistan’s most prominent zakir for Sham-e-Ghareeban

Allama Talib Jauhari was a poet and orator, who had been awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz for his contributions to society. He was known as a philosopher and had written several books. “His book Hadees-e-Karabla is one of the few Maqtal written in Urdu and has been considered as one of the most well compiled sources to the traditions related to the Event of Karbala,” according to his website.

He passed away at a private hospital in Karachi at the age of 81. His death was confirmed by his son Riaz Jauhari. He had been hospitalised for a while and was in the ICU.

Generations grew up listening to his majlis and he was Pakistan’s most prominent zakir for Sham-e-Ghareeban.