Residents of Lahore get some respite from high temperatures

Residents of Lahore were relieved when the weather turned pleasant after a spell of rain, with cool winds in multiple areas of the city signalling the end of days of hot weather.

According to weather forecasters, the rain is expected to continue for the next 12 hours. “These are the pre-monsoon rains,” the department said.

It added that another spell of rain is expected to hit Lahore on June 24.