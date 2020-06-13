Karachi’s Superhighway cattle market is Asia’s largest

Coronavirus SOPs are being violated

Asia's largest cattle market has been set up along the Superhighway in Karachi, but the SOPs set up in the wake of the coronavirus are gone. There were no cleanliness measures such as providing sanitiser and no use of face masks.

A large number of people seemed unaware of all the security measures. It is estimated that more than 6,000 cattle have been brought to the market in three days. The administration says the cattle market is still in its early stages, and those who violate the SOPs will be expelled from the market.