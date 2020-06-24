Karachiites protest prolonged power outages in the city

They appear to have lost their temper over power cuts

Prolonged power outages sparked on Wednesday protests in multiple areas of Karachi.

People appeared to have lost their temper over outages lasting even up to 24 hours in a few localities.

Residents of Lines Area and Abyssinia Lines took to the streets to protest massive load-shedding by the K-Electric.

The protesters blocked Shahrah-e-Quaideen, but reopened one of its tracks after talks with police and Rangers officials.

They ended the blockade after KE officials assured them that no power load management would be done at night.