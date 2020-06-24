Wednesday, June 24, 2020  | 2 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Karachiites protest prolonged power outages in the city

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
They appear to have lost their temper over power cuts

Prolonged power outages sparked on Wednesday protests in multiple areas of Karachi.

People appeared to have lost their temper over outages lasting even up to 24 hours in a few localities.

Residents of Lines Area and Abyssinia Lines took to the streets to protest massive load-shedding by the K-Electric.

The protesters blocked Shahrah-e-Quaideen, but reopened one of its tracks after talks with police and Rangers officials.

They ended the blockade after KE officials assured them that no power load management would be done at night.

FaceBook WhatsApp
K-Electric Karachi Protest
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Here's why two Dow students were evicted from its hostel
Here’s why two Dow students were evicted from its hostel
Online classes: HEC to provide mobile phone packages to students
Online classes: HEC to provide mobile phone packages to students
Pakistan to witness 2nd solar eclipse in 6 months Sunday...
Pakistan to witness 2nd solar eclipse in 6 months Sunday June 21
Watch: Tariq Aziz's first announcement on PTV
Watch: Tariq Aziz’s first announcement on PTV
Everything you need to know about Justice Qazi Faez Isa​
Everything you need to know about Justice Qazi Faez Isa​
Watch: How TikTok claimed a life in Karachi
Watch: How TikTok claimed a life in Karachi
Video: Markets open in selected Karachi areas despite smart lockdown
Video: Markets open in selected Karachi areas despite smart lockdown
Mufti Naeem of Jamia Binoria has passed away in Karachi
Mufti Naeem of Jamia Binoria has passed away in Karachi
Tariq Aziz's funeral prayers offered in Lahore
Tariq Aziz’s funeral prayers offered in Lahore
Karachi's cattle market set up
Karachi’s cattle market set up
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.