Karachi caterers want wedding halls opened soon

They blocked the Five Star Chowrangi on SundayOver 300 caterers, decorators, valet parking employees and wedding photographers staged a protest Sunday morning at Five Star Chowrangi against the closure of wedding halls in Karachi.The protesters made garlands out of naan and roti and wore them to protest against the government. They said that due to the lockdown, their families have been forced to starve.The protesters have warned that if the government does not announce the reopening of wedding halls by July 3, they will take things into their own hands and resume business themselves.