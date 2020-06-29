Monday, June 29, 2020  | 7 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Imran Khan on budget criticism: We are your only option

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
He was speaking in Islamabad on Sunday

The PTI the government is not going to go anywhere for the next five years, said PM Imran Khan on Sunday.

The country’s economy has been affected because of the coronavirus, the premier told MNAs of the PTI and coalition parties after a dinner at PM House.

PM Khan also criticised the PPP in his speech and said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s party has destroyed itself by moving away from its ideology. He added that his party, however, is standing with its ideology and will always stand by it.

The prime minister said that he was under immense pressure to hide the sugar inquiry report but he chose to publish it. He added that a former military dictator failed to make public inquiry reports into sugar crises twice in his government because of the pressure.

Watch the video to listen to all what he said.
FaceBook WhatsApp
budget Imran Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Watch: How TikTok claimed a life in Karachi
Watch: How TikTok claimed a life in Karachi
Watch: Pakistan's COVID-19 cases decreased in June
Watch: Pakistan’s COVID-19 cases decreased in June
Raw footage of attackers trying to enter the PSX building
Raw footage of attackers trying to enter the PSX building
This Lahore shop will 'light up your world'
This Lahore shop will ‘light up your world’
Faisalabad: Doctors, paramedics celebrate birthday of coronavirus patient
Faisalabad: Doctors, paramedics celebrate birthday of coronavirus patient
Asia's largest maweshi mandi opens in Karachi
Asia’s largest maweshi mandi opens in Karachi
Private schools want teachers to conduct online classes from school
Private schools want teachers to conduct online classes from school
Munawwar Hasan's funeral prayers offered in Karachi
Munawwar Hasan’s funeral prayers offered in Karachi
Karachi's Superhighway cattle market is Asia's largest
Karachi’s Superhighway cattle market is Asia’s largest
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 12am | 23 June |...
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 12am | 23 June | Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.