Imran Khan on budget criticism: We are your only option

He was speaking in Islamabad on Sunday

The PTI the government is not going to go anywhere for the next five years, said PM Imran Khan on Sunday.

The country’s economy has been affected because of the coronavirus, the premier told MNAs of the PTI and coalition parties after a dinner at PM House.

PM Khan also criticised the PPP in his speech and said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s party has destroyed itself by moving away from its ideology. He added that his party, however, is standing with its ideology and will always stand by it.

The prime minister said that he was under immense pressure to hide the sugar inquiry report but he chose to publish it. He added that a former military dictator failed to make public inquiry reports into sugar crises twice in his government because of the pressure.

