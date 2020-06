The Sindh government presented its Rs1,241 billion budget for the fiscal year 2020-2021 on June 17. It plans to spend Rs969 billion, or 78% of its budget, on the current expenditure. This money will go into running government affairs, paying salaries, pensions, subsidies and writing off loans.

The remaining 22% or Rs233 billion will be spent on development. This short video breaks down how Sindh plans to spend its money next fiscal year.