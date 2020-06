Their video has been making rounds on social media

The administration of Dow University's Ojha Campus dragged and threw out two students from their women's hostel.

The incident reportedly took place at 1pm Tuesday. Since then, a video of the young women being dragged by their limbs has been circulating on social media.

The varsity's vice-chancellor, Muhammad Saeed Qureshi, claims that both students graduated a few years ago and haven't paid the hostel fees since 2014.