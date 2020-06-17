Wednesday, June 17, 2020  | 25 Shawwal, 1441
HOME > Video

Have you tried Rawalpindi’s famous lemon soda?

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 16 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 16 hours ago
The drink will help you beat the heat

People from Rawalpindi love this lemony concoction, which is a mixture of sugar, lemon and soda. Wacth this video to see how people feel about this drink.
