Have you tried Rawalpindi’s famous lemon soda?
SAMAA |
Sadaqat Ali
- Posted: Jun 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 16 hours ago
SAMAA |
Sadaqat Ali
Posted: Jun 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 16 hours ago
The drink will help you beat the heat
People from Rawalpindi love this lemony concoction, which is a mixture of sugar, lemon and soda. Wacth this video to see how people feel about this drink.
drink
Rawalpindi
