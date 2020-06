He gave an interview to a US media outlet

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry highlighted the reasons for the failure of the PTI government in an interview with a US broadcaster.

The main reason, he said, was that the fight between the central leaders of the PTI that had damaged the government's performance and Imran Khan's vision. The current team is unfamiliar with Imran Khan's ideas and does not have the ability to fulfill them, he said.