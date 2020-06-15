Court rejects plea to reopen schools

Cannot allow schools to operate amid pandemic, says IHC

A petition was filed in the Islamabad High Court about the reopening of schools. The petitioner stated that teachers and staff are losing jobs because schools are not operational. The schools are unable to pay dues as well.

The court rejected the petition, stating that they can not allow schools to operate because it could spread coronavirus among children.

The decision lies with the government. Private schools can register their concerns with the relevant governing body.

Judge Athar Minallah remarked that it is the foremost responsibility of every individual to save lives.