Nadeem Malik discusses why Pakistan has failed to contain COVID-19

The number of knwon coronavirus cases reported has gone up by 10% after the lockdown was eased during Eidul Fitr. SAMAA TV's Nadeem Malik shared the number of coronavirus cases on his show Monday and discussed why the country is failing to contain the virus. He also shared a study conducted by Dr Tahir Shamsi which showed that there are antibodies present in blood samples of doctors that are directly in contact with the patients.