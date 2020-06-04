Bold decision: PTI should not succumb to pressure on PSM privatisation

The PTI government is privatising Pakistan Steel Mills because its losses and liabilities have soared to an alarming level. The government says it can’t afford fund this organisation anymore. The decision is subject to the cabinet’s approval. If done, more than 8,000 employees will lose their jobs. Samaa Money Editor Farooq Baloch thinks it is a very good decision. Watch the video to find out why he thinks so.

Disclaimer: The video reflects Baloch’s personal opinion, not of Samaa Digital’s. Please also note, his brother is an employee of PSM.