Monday, June 29, 2020  | 7 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Armed men attack Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jun 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
All terrorists have been killed

Four terrorists were killed after they tried to storm into the Pakistan Stock Exchange building Monday morning.

Immediately after the attack, the police and Sindh Rangers reached the site and cordoned off the area. The security personnel vacated the building.

The Sindh Rangers have said that all terror suspects involved in the attack have been killed, adding that a clearance operation is under way.

Four bags have been seized from the terrorists which included four SMGs, hand grenades, weapons, water bottles and dates.
