The road has been blocked with containers and walls

Back in the day when the PPP was in power and Benazir Bhutto was alive, Bilawal House in Clifton was a fortress. Access to Khayaban-e-Saadi was cut off. Then a wall was erected. Flats on the opposite site of the road were bought up. Containers went up and check posts were built. About 1km of fencing was put up. In 2013, the PTI protested against the wall.