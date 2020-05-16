Viral video: Malaysian rescue worker catches cobra with bare hands

She is apparently a jungle cours training legend

Malaysian social media uses marvelled at a rescue worker who caught a King Cobra on the loose. She works with the fire department.

As the video went viral, one man shared this in a tweet: "This lady is a power ... a snake expert," he said. She was in charge of one of the parts of his SARS courses in the jungle where he saw her catch an ax snake.

People commenting on the video made fun of the men who stood around as she captured the reptile. But others came to their defense to say they were distracting the snake.

