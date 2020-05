Pakistani men are famous for being great chefs and in many families some men pride themselves of making a mean karahi or BBQ. But there are many many more who have never stepped foot in a kitchen. Two of SAMAA Digital’s team members were given the challenge. Graphics artist Sheikh Faisal and video desk team member Asad Shakeel decided that it was going to be now or never. They were quite surprised with the experience. Have the men in your house been doing ‘quarantine cooking’?