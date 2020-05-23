Science minister explains why Eid moon will be sighted Saturday

Gives scientific explanation behind moon sighting

Federal Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry says the Eid moon will be visible in Pakistan tonight (Saturday night), making Sunday Eid.

In Pakistan, the moon sighting happen in eight cities: Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar, Jeevani, Gilgit and Muzzafarabad. There are three criteria to sight the moon, which he explained in a press conference.

He also discussed the concept of new moon and the cycle of moon revolving around the sun.