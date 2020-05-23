Saturday, May 23, 2020  | 29 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Science minister explains why Eid moon will be sighted Saturday

SAMAA | - Posted: May 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Gives scientific explanation behind moon sighting

Federal Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry says the Eid moon will be visible in Pakistan tonight (Saturday night), making Sunday Eid.

In Pakistan, the moon sighting happen in eight cities: Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar, Jeevani, Gilgit and Muzzafarabad. There are three criteria to sight the moon, which he explained in a press conference.

He also discussed the concept of new moon and the cycle of moon revolving around the sun.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Eid moon Eid-ul-Fitr Fawad chaudhary moon sighting
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Maula Ya Salli Wasallim - Naat
Maula Ya Salli Wasallim – Naat
Watch Zafar Masood being pulled from PIA plane crash wreckage
Watch Zafar Masood being pulled from PIA plane crash wreckage
Drone footage of PIA plane crash site in Karachi
Drone footage of PIA plane crash site in Karachi
Video: PIA plane crashes in Model Colony Karachi
Video: PIA plane crashes in Model Colony Karachi
Where does Pakistan's famous drink Rooh Afza come from?
Where does Pakistan’s famous drink Rooh Afza come from?
Raw footage: Karachi Malir neighbourhood destroyed in PIA plane crash
Raw footage: Karachi Malir neighbourhood destroyed in PIA plane crash
Footage: PIA plane crash rescue work in Karachi’s Model Colony
Footage: PIA plane crash rescue work in Karachi’s Model Colony
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 6pm | 22 May |...
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 6pm | 22 May | Pakistan
Viral mystery: Indonesians shocked as body 'waves' from coffin
Viral mystery: Indonesians shocked as body ‘waves’ from coffin
Viral oddities: Snake gets stuck in Indian ATM
Viral oddities: Snake gets stuck in Indian ATM
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.