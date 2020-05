Suspects applied for plea bargains

The National Accountability Bureau Sukkur directly and indirectly recovered Rs10.61 billion in inquiries into the Sindh Food Department and theft of wheat of Rs15.85 billion in the province.

According to report released by NAB, the bureau's Sukkur director-general authorised nine inquiries against officials of the food department and others on allegations of misappropriation of wheat stock at provisional reserve centres in nine districts.

Suspects in the cases applied for plea bargains.