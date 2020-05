Rather than letting it go to waste, they are giving it away free

Farmers in Kedungrejo village, Pakis-Malang, Indonesia have been hit hard by the pandemic and were unable to sell their produce. So they decided to distribute it for free rather than let it rot and go to waste. Meerapi News tweeted the video on May 15.

People reacted by saying that this was a shame because vegetables were being imported from China when local farmers were suffering.