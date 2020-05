Posted: May 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Team headed by Air Commodore Muhammad Usman Ghani

The government has formed a four-member team to investigate the PIA plane crash in Karachi.

A notification said the investigation team will be led by the president of Aircraft Accident and Investigation Board Air Commodore Usman Ghani