The pilot attempted to land the plane before it crashed

PIA flight PK-8303 took off from Lahore at 1:05pm on Friday afternoon. It was a few kilometers away from Karachi's Jinnah International Airport at 2:30pm. The first attempt to land the plane was made at 2:34pm. The plane came down as low as 275ft. However, the pilot decided to make another attempt. The plane lost its connection with the control tower at 2:40pm when it was flying at 525ft. An investigation has begun into the incident.