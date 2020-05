Dr Saeed Akhtar says decision will be disastrous

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that the lockdown will be lifted in Pakistan from May 9, 2020.

The decision was taken with the consensus of all provinces. Anchorperson Nadeem Malik shares statistics of the number of patients and deaths reported from the coronavirus in Pakistan.

Dr Saeed Akhtar, the CEO of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Center, says this decision will be disastrous.