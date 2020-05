Posted: May 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago

- Posted: May 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago

WHO confirms Trump's statement is false

President Trump recently blamed China for not just intentionally creating the coronavirus but also

failing to

caution other countries 'properly'. He said they were not warned or not given a proper disclaimer

which is why

the situation in the US has reached this point. China responded with this video.