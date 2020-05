Ali says he always wanted to play alongside Inzamamul Haq

Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali recorded a video message in which he said that he always wished to play along side Inzamamul Haq but he was not selected early enough to do so.

Test cricketer Asad Shafiq also recorded a message in which he said that he admires Javed Miandad because of how he dealth with the bowlers.