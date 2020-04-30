Thursday, April 30, 2020  | 6 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Syed Tazmeen Jawed performs Naat in English and Urdu

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
He has a unique style to reciting naats

Syed Tazmeen Javed is a talented young man who came to the SAMAA Digital newsroom on some work on Friday.

As it turns out, he has a special passion for reciting naats in praise of the Holy Prophet (Peace be Upon Him). The SAMAA Originals team asked him to recite one. He chose 'Mustafa Jan-e-man' (PBUH). What is unique about his style is that he switches from Urdu to English. His voice has a particular smoothness and timbre as well. We wish him all the luck for the future and thank him for this special for SAMAA Digital.
FaceBook WhatsApp
naat ramazan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.