Animals have to eat too

Human beings aren't the only ones affected by the coronavirus lockdown in Pakistan--animals have been feeling the brunt as well as many stray or wild animals haven't been getting any food.

A group of Islamabad policemen mindful of this fed monkeys during the lockdown to make sure they don't go hungry either.

Pakistan is currently under lockdown, with shops and markets closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Over 2,000 people have tested positive for the virus so far.