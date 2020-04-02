Thursday, April 2, 2020  | 8 Shaaban, 1441
Is the ‘Dad verification’ feature real on this halal dating app?

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
The Muzmatch dating application is used by two million Muslims around the world to find life partners. The Twitter account for the application recently tweeted a video introducing a new feature. “All you have to do is: when you match with someone, tap the Dad Verification option in the chat section and talk to your potential partner’s dad. The option is available for men and women,” according to the video. 

Many Twitter users responded to the post and said that they couldn’t figure out if this was an April Fool’s Day prank or something genuine.

SAMAA Digital reached out to Muzmatch to find out what’s really going on.

“It is indeed a prank to tease a real video feature that we have in the works and is set to be released within the next fortnight,” said a representative from the Muslim dating app’s office in London.

