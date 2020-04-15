Wednesday, April 15, 2020  | 21 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident

SAMAA | and - Posted: Apr 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA | and
Posted: Apr 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The day April 15 is the death anniversary of Bushra Zaidi, a young woman whose fate changed that of Karachi. It has been 34 years since she was killed in 1985.

That day started out just like any other for her and her sister Najma. The sisters got ready and left for college. They were students of Sir Syed Girls College.

They got off their bus and were crossing Nazimabad’s Nawab Siddiq Ali Khan Road when there was an “accident”. The exact nature of what happened is difficult to tell given how old this history is. But we do know that Najma’s leg was fractured and she survived. Bushra was crushed and died on the spot.

Bushra’s death changed Karachi. It triggered protests across the city led by students who were tired of bus drivers. SAMAA Digital went digging into this history. We spoke to Saleem Vahidy, who was a senior police officer at the time. Senior journalist Mazhar Abbas recalls the day as well. And Malik Zaheer ul Islam headed the city government’s Traffic Engineering Bureau at the time. They look back at the case and what Karachi used to be like. We also spoke to a member of the college staff who was there.

How much has Karachi’s traffic changed? How much safer is it for college students? These were the points we wanted to highlight.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bushra Zaidi latest
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

10 Comments

  1. Avatar
      Sana Ahmed.  April 16, 2019 9:10 am/ Reply

    Really I read this news today and I thought if Mishra was alive today she might be doing something good about our country,but, unfortunately she has gone.Many cases like these happened on the roads,and,it seems that we are not able to do anything.Laws are here,but where is the implementation???
    When will the government took some positive steps in this regard?

  2. Avatar
      Abdul  April 16, 2019 5:08 pm/ Reply

    Results?
    Burning and looting of Pathan properties later on.
    Pathans reacted with a great influx into Karachi, which became the biggest Pakhtun city.
    MQM […] began to crush Sindhis, Pathans, others
    Again Sindhi migration started
    Now Mohajir population 35% in Karachi although significant but not the majority.

  3. Avatar
      Maha  April 16, 2019 5:13 pm/ Reply

    Mini bus races? Daewoo races or at least driving in too fast speed still happens with students inside the bus. The students keep yelling to drive slow n safe but it’s the same story every other day.

  4. Avatar
      Abdullah  April 16, 2019 6:52 pm/ Reply

    Allah inheh jannat men jaga day magar is say karachi ki kiya bat badli hai

  5. Avatar
      Shabeeh sajid  April 16, 2019 10:13 pm/ Reply

    Yes i remember that horrible day, our first day at ku n then the second day came after three months, poor girl what not plans she must have had which ruined by the cruel driver, her parents if they are still alive, couldn’t have forgotten her till now, every other fatal
    accident would have recalled their memories. But the rash drivers are still on roads, claiming lives of the innocents daily, our governments still busy in money making instead of improving country’s situation. Please Allah (swt ) make their hearts softer for the people of Pakistan…….aameen

  6. Avatar
      Anonymous  April 17, 2019 1:40 am/ Reply

    Hi my name is zubaida naghnma at that time I was a part of this protest I was studying BA in sir syed girls college ,I was social Secretary,
    And I don’t think that any thing has changed still there is no one who follows traffic rules,
    Sad to say that our peaceful protest became something else, iam never going to forget that day.
    RIP :Bushra zaidi

  7. Avatar
      ZAIB  April 17, 2019 3:42 pm/ Reply

    RIP Bushra

  8. Avatar
      Shahid  April 17, 2019 10:22 pm/ Reply

    Think positive. Still have baise mind set. Be Muslim, Pakistani and good human instead.
    Hope you would think before spreading such false information. Thanks

  9. Avatar
      Kamran Afridi  April 18, 2019 12:06 am/ Reply

    Karachi ka public transport ajj bhi gair mehfooz hay pakistan ko chalanay walay city k pass na achi sarkay hain na buses hain.. Roo dhoo k awam Ching chi main safar karnay per majboor hain… Karachi ki sarkoo per truck har time ap ko nazar aiay gay…11 bjy k baad ki timing hoti hay…DIG traffic Mehar sahbb es per bhi tawajoo dain

  10. Avatar
      Mohammad Ahmed  April 19, 2019 3:39 pm/ Reply

    us waqt say bachin phir koi na ajay

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Coronavirus, COVID-19, Isolation, Quarantine, Lockdown, Singer, Salman Ahmad, Musician
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident
Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident
Sindh restaurants to offer delivery and takeaway from April 15
Sindh restaurants to offer delivery and takeaway from April 15
Clinical trial in France explores possible coronavirus cure
Clinical trial in France explores possible coronavirus cure
Watch these web series online for free
Watch these web series online for free
19 Utility Store products to become cheaper
19 Utility Store products to become cheaper
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.