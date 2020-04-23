Thursday, April 23, 2020  | 29 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
Bilal Qutb points out difference between pressers by doctors, clerics

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Syed Bilal Qutb, the host of Qutb Online, has pointed out the difference between separate press conferences addressed by doctors and clerics in Sindh earlier this week.Expressing his profound respect for religious scholars, Qutb said that unlike doctors, clerics didn’t appear to be acting upon what they were saying.He said the doctors were wearing masks and ensured safe distancing at the press conference.Qutb further read out translation of a verse from the Holy Quran in this regard. Watch the video to know what else he had to say.

coronavirus Ramzan Kareem
 
