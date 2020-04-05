Thursday, April 30, 2020  | 6 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

5 no fuss sehri ideas

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago

5 no fuss Sehri ideas 

Are you prepared for Ramazan? A well-balanced diet may be the key to you getting through your fast in this scorching heat. Your meals should contain healthy nutrients that will keep you going till iftaar.

Here are some ideas for your pre-dawn meal.

Oats/Dalia

Overnight oats only require tupperware and a fridge to prepare. Add water/milk with your favourite topping (cinnamon, cocoa powder or nuts) and leave it in the fridge for a few hours. They’re filled with fiber and a great source of energy.

Yogurt

Yogurt is filled with protein, calcium, iodine and vitamin B and also contains fluid. Add granola or cereal and you’re good to go. If the idea doesn’t appeal to you then you can add some of your favourite fruits like bananas, mangos or even chikoo (sapodilla) in the blender to make a smoothie.

Eggs 

Eggs are rich in nutrients such as vitamin B, vitamin A, iron and phosphorus. They’re also loaded with high-quality protein. Eggs might be the easiest thing to cook — you can add cheese and make an omelette, make a classic khagina or straight boil or fry them. The options are endless.

Bread

Bread has dietary fiber and vitamins that are vital for the health and maintenance of our bodies. Multigrain bread can be a great source of energy. You can toast it and add peanut or almond butter, cheese or just meat and you’re sorted.

Chickpeas and beans

You can add them in salads, boil them or put them in yogurt. There are a ton of desi recipes to create different variations by just boiling them. Beans and chickpeas are a rich source of vitamins, minerals and fiber, chickpeas may offer a variety of health benefits, such as improving digestion, aiding weight management and reducing the risk of several diseases.

Watch more Samaa Originals on our YouTube channel or Facebook

FaceBook WhatsApp
Food Ramzan sehri
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.