Yasmin Rashid advises people to stay at their homes

This is not a holiday, says Punjab health minister

Punjab health minister Yasmin Rashid held a press conference on Tuesday. She said that 42 people were tested for COVID-19 out of which five people tested positive in Dera Ghazi Khan. These people are the ones returning from Iran to Pakistan's Punjab.

She added that 736 people are under quarantine in DG Khan, they will stay there until they are tested for the virus. About 48 more tests are done and the results are underway for the next batch of tests.

She added that we were previously trying to prevent the virus but as of now the virus is in Pakistan we should focus on mitigation. This virus is dangerous because it spreads quickly, she said.