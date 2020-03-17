Tuesday, March 17, 2020  | 21 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Yasmin Rashid advises people to stay at their homes

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 min ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 min ago
This is not a holiday, says Punjab health minister

Punjab health minister Yasmin Rashid held a press conference on Tuesday. She said that 42 people were tested for COVID-19 out of which five people tested positive in Dera Ghazi Khan. These people are the ones returning from Iran to Pakistan's Punjab.

She added that 736 people are under quarantine in DG Khan, they will stay there until they are tested for the virus. About 48 more tests are done and the results are underway for the next batch of tests.

She added that we were previously trying to prevent the virus but as of now the virus is in Pakistan we should focus on mitigation. This virus is dangerous because it spreads quickly, she said.
FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
virtual education in Pakistan, online learning management system, knowledge and information through internet, elearning
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Some American stores run out of halal meat,wheat, rice
Some American stores run out of halal meat,wheat, rice
14 Pakistan labs have free coronavirus testing: Dr Zafar Mirza
14 Pakistan labs have free coronavirus testing: Dr Zafar Mirza
You can now lodge online complaints for electricity problems
You can now lodge online complaints for electricity problems
Islamabad mayor wants the city to be cleaned
Islamabad mayor wants the city to be cleaned
Peshawar university wants to know whose pet will win
Peshawar university wants to know whose pet will win
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.