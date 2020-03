SOPs for home quarantine to be shared by Saturday

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said on Friday that there were 96 known coronavirus patients in Punjab.

Of them, 76 returned from Iran via Taftan, according to the chief minister. Lahore has reported 15 cases, three patients are in Gujrat and one each in Jhelum and Rawalpindi.

He said 1,250 pilgrims returning from Iran have been quarantined and taken care of in Multan.

SOPs for home quarentine will be shared with the people by Saturday, CM Buzdar added.